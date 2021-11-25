PlotX (PLOT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.80 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. PlotX has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $200,131.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.00239310 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00088436 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

