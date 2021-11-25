PIXEL (PXL) Price Up 14.8% This Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $42,290.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,030.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.56 or 0.01049562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.64 or 0.00272133 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028928 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003321 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

