Pirl (PIRL) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 56.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a market capitalization of $50,177.99 and $39.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

