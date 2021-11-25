Piper Sandler Comments on Medtronic plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medtronic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDT. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

NYSE:MDT opened at $114.44 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

