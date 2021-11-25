Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Acquires 50,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,441,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,309,050.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Disbrow bought 193,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,816.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Robert Disbrow bought 4,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,330.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow bought 27,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,625.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$16,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$65,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total value of C$104,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total value of C$46,000.00.

Shares of TSE:PNE traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.68. The company had a trading volume of 26,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,294. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$230.28 million and a PE ratio of -76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNE. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

