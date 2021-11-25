Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.210-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PECO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.57. 118,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,644. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth $243,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at $298,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at $319,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

