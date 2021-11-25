Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $33.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.57. The stock had a trading volume of 118,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,644. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). Equities research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,357,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

