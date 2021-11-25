Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after buying an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after buying an additional 649,223 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 568.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,546,000 after buying an additional 510,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after buying an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $73.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

