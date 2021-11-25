Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Raised by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 889.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

PM stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,066,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,159. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

