Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Truist

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target lifted by Truist from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PFE. Benchmark boosted their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,498,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 41,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

