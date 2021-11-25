Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 3.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Amundi acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Pfizer by 318.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,556,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,943,912. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $285.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.27.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.