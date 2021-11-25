Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PDL. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Petra Diamonds to a hold rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 1.48 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.60. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £144.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

