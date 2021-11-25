Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.510-$-1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.01 million.Personalis also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.490 EPS.

Shares of PSNL stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,979. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. Personalis has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $649.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.90.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,952 shares of company stock worth $2,174,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 12.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Personalis by 133.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Personalis by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Personalis by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.