Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSNL. Citigroup cut their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,952 shares of company stock worth $2,174,574 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Personalis by 128.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Personalis by 79.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Personalis by 38.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Personalis by 1,014.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Personalis stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. 311,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $649.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

