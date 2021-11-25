Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €241.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €241.00 ($273.86) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €233.00 ($264.77) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($222.73) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €209.83 ($238.45).

RI stock opened at €207.90 ($236.25) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €198.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €187.76. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

