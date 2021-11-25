Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.630 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of PRDO opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $14.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The stock has a market cap of $733.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.