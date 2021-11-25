PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 103,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $163.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.80. The company has a market capitalization of $226.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.