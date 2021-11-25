Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,733,000 after buying an additional 293,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,119,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $543,884,000 after buying an additional 78,360 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after buying an additional 1,611,494 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,823 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after buying an additional 6,657,610 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.