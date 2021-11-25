Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $654.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.28. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $203,933.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,292 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

