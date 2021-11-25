PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.13. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $141,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 55.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

