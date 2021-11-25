PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $47.64 on Monday. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 10.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

