PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.13.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $188.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

