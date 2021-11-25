Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Park Lawn stock opened at C$41.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$27.15 and a one year high of C$42.04.

PLC has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$45.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.00.

In other Park Lawn news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total transaction of C$44,953.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$172,334.57. Also, Director Paul G. Smith acquired 800 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$41.77 per share, with a total value of C$33,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$505,417. Insiders have purchased 1,665 shares of company stock valued at $67,720 over the last ninety days.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

