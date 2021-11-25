Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Floor & Decor worth $17,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,676,000 after buying an additional 172,592 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after buying an additional 317,108 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,148,000 after buying an additional 243,464 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,852 shares of company stock valued at $29,185,107 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $132.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.74. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.