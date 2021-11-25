Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $18.32 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,644 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $18,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,276,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,504,000 after purchasing an additional 593,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,937,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,947,000 after purchasing an additional 148,753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,663,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,468,000 after purchasing an additional 556,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,837,000 after buying an additional 18,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

AGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

