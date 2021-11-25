Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $17 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,772 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $16,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $810,599,000 after buying an additional 188,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in First Solar by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after purchasing an additional 260,905 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in First Solar by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,566,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Solar by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,144,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 73,217 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.35.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $108.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $67.71 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average is $92.89.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

