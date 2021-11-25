Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $16.65 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.34% of Selective Insurance Group worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $2,176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 44,391 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $81.72 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.68 and a 12-month high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.80.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

