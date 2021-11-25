Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $16.65 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.34% of Selective Insurance Group worth $16,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $2,176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 44,391 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $81.72 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.68 and a 12-month high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.80.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.
In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.
Selective Insurance Group Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.
