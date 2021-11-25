Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 47,556 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,556 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,666,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $144.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

