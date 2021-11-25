Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) PT Lowered to C$0.74 at Fundamental Research

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) had its target price cut by Fundamental Research from C$0.77 to C$0.74 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of PML opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83. Panoro Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16.
About Panoro Minerals
See Also: 52-Week High/Low
Receive News & Ratings for Panoro Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panoro Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.