Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) PT Lowered to C$0.74 at Fundamental Research

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) had its target price cut by Fundamental Research from C$0.77 to C$0.74 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PML opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83. Panoro Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16.

About Panoro Minerals

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, lead, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

