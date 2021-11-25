Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $39.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

