Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Acquires $17,850.00 in Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Jason Katz bought 5,000 shares of Paltalk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $17,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Jason Katz bought 10,000 shares of Paltalk stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00.

Shares of PALT stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Paltalk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $39.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of -0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PALT. TheStreet downgraded Paltalk from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on Paltalk in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paltalk stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

