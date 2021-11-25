Pallapay Trading Down 13.6% This Week (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pallapay has a market cap of $17.48 million and $820,335.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067917 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00072726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00091929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,457.79 or 0.07513457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,116.90 or 0.99639571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 362,665,540 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

