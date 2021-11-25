Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.6% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,071.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,720,472 shares of company stock valued at $191,429,864. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,233,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,508,445. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

