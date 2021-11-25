PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $3,565,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Shares of PACW opened at $49.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.51. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

