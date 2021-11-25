Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

PYPL traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.71. 13,344,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,702. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

