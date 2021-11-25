Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

VCV traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $13.91. 38,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

