Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Buys 1,623 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 56,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BOE traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.04. 83,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.30. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

