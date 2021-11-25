Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,123 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 113,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 204,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,122. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70.

