Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Shares Up 0.5%

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. 19,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 5,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of banking products and services to small and medium-sized business and professionals through the Bank of the Pacific. Its personal and business deposit products include demand accounts; negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; money market investment accounts; savings accounts; and time deposits.

