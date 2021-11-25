Pachira Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wit LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,565 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.52. 10,756,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,044,070. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.