Pachira Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pachira Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,076,000 after buying an additional 221,653 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,182 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,980,000 after purchasing an additional 373,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 163,237 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,248,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,310,000 after buying an additional 90,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 434,295 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.