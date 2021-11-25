Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,329.06

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,329.06 ($30.43) and traded as high as GBX 2,365 ($30.90). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,260 ($29.53), with a volume of 58,084 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 31.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,366.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,330.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.06%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.