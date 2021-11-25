Oxen Market Cap Reaches $38.15 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001188 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $38.15 million and $85,530.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,305.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.07 or 0.07451367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.89 or 0.00369760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $617.19 or 0.01077013 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012591 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00084128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.75 or 0.00425353 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.44 or 0.00456215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,044,849 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

