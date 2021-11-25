Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,765,000 after buying an additional 180,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,325,000 after buying an additional 734,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,251,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 981,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 349,909 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

OC stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.01. 726,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.