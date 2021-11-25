Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSMT. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.35. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,930,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 691,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.