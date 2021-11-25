Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OR. Raymond James set a C$21.50 price target on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective (down from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.45.

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 1,780.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.11. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total transaction of C$117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at C$562,732.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

