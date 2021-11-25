Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.34 and last traded at C$5.32. 154,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 360,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

