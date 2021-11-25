Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Materials from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Materials has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 257.95, a quick ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $14.01.

In related news, Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGN. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 623.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

