Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.77

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.77 and last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OLCLY shares. Citigroup raised Oriental Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oriental Land in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.29 and a beta of -0.08.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.