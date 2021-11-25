O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells $255,408.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $646.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $629.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $593.77. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $669.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

